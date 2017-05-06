WFP, partners Agritex to promote small grains

THE World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Agritex, has bolstered the resilience capacity of smallholder farmers through cultivation of drought-tolerant small grains.

By Tafadzwa Ufumeli

Farmers in Mudzi and Rushinga were this year assisted under the Zero Hunger Small Grain Production Project, which helped reduce potential negative effects of the drought and build resilience by improving food production and marketing opportunities.

“The 2016 project is supporting 5 389 farmers in Mudzi and Rushinga district. We have partnered with FAO and Agritex to ensure the project’s objective of increasing production and productivity is achieved”, WFP emergency co-ordinator, Jens Nylund, said.

WFP has been supporting smallholder farmers with inputs since 2014.

FAO supported training for Agritex ward-based extension workers and lead farmers on the production, processing, use and marketing of small grains and legumes.

Speaking at a field day in Mudzi on Wednesday, one of the beneficiaries, Christine Bandera said: “Last season, before the partnership, I harvested three bags of sorghum, but with the private sector’s intervention I’m seeing myself harvesting more than 40 bags of sorghum this season.”

Farmers were taught good agriculture practices (Gap) focusing on conservation agriculture and farming as a business.

On the total hectarage of 9 186,61, 29%, which is 2 704,3ha, is the total farmed area, which was supported through the Zero Hunger Small Grain Project in both Mudzi and Rushinga.

“The training was essential in a way that we have moved from planting crops wrong time and using wrong methods, however, as farmers in Suswe ward we are now equipped with technical aspects of farming which is a benefit to our community”, Bandera added.

WFP is moving from supporting using aid to building sustainable resilience before, during and after seasonal shocks like the recent El-Nino induced drought.

