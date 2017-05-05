Nera piles pressure on Mugabe

OPPOSITION parties are launching a united force aimed at mobilising people to register to vote while, on the other hand, piling pressure on the government to implement their demands for electoral reforms before next year’s elections.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

National Electoral Reform Agenda (Nera) leaders will tomorrow address a rally in Chitungwiza on a voter mobilisation exercise.

One of the key speakers and MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who is the Nera convener, is expected to lead other opposition leaders in demanding the electoral reforms.

“He (Tsvangirai) will be part of the Nera leadership that will be launching a national voter registration campaign. The change we seek and that is now imminent starts with Zimbabweans registering in their millions to vote,” Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said yesterday.

“President Tsvangirai will be there at the vibrant launch of that noble national exercise by the leaders of the broad democratic movement.”

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu weighed in, saying Tsvangirai’s address would focus on electoral reforms, the need for people to register to vote as well as the roadmap to a free and fair election in 2018.

Already several videos of political parties calling upon their supporters to attend the mobilisation rally have been awash on social media.

Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume said they were leaving no stone unturned in pushing for their electoral demands. He said the parties were targeting at least 5 million people to register to vote.

“This is a voter registration drive launch spearheaded by the Nera youths. This dovetails with the programmes run by parties like TZ and MDC-T to ensure that as many people as possible are registered to vote,” he said.

“Our aim is to make sure that as the combined opposition movement we register over 5 million people to vote. This will give us a critical advantage over Zanu PF at the 2018 elections. Our aim is to galvanise the whole nation to fight against this rogue regime and express our anger at the way this nation is being run down.”

