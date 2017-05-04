City council employee arrested for robbing prostitute at gunpoint

A HARARE City Council human resources officer has been arrested on charges of robbing a prostitute at gunpoint.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

James Chitsa (45), of Trafalgar Court, yesterday appeared before magistrate, Barbara Chimboza facing charges of armed robbery and was remanded to May 22.

It is the State’s case that on April 22 this year at around 2am, the complainant, Sheila Mawaraidze, was at Razzle Night Club in the central business district and she was approached by Chitsa, who solicited for sex.

The State alleges that Mawaraidze charged him $25 for the service and they agreed.

The two went outside the club and hired a taxi for $3 and went to Chitsa’s residence. Chitsa is alleged to have handed the taxi driver $10, but did not get change.

Mawaraidze allegedly then gave the taxi driver $4 and she took the $10. Upon arrival at his residence, Chitsa led Mawaraidze to his bedroom. It is alleged Mawaraidze demanded the outstanding balance before they could engage in sex, but Chitsa renegotiated the fee and she received another $10.

After having sexual intercourse, it is alleged Chitsa told Mawaraidze that he wanted to teach her a lesson and he took out his pistol from a nearby drawer and demanded his money back. Mawaraidze allegedly tried to resist, but Chitsa cocked his pistol and this led Mawaraidze to surrender the $20 she had received from Chitsa.

The State alleges after Mawaraidze had been released, she went to Harare Central Police Station to make a report, leading to Chitsa’s arrest.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

