Beitbridge man drinks himself to death

A BEITBRIDGE man reportedly drank himself to death while being cheered on by friends last Friday.

by own correspondent

Sources at Beitbridge Police Station said the victim, identified as Matthew Mazhara, popularly known as Musoja, collapsed and died after consuming excessive amounts of an illegally-imported Mozambican alcoholic beverage known as Soldier.

Mazhara, according to the police, died after downing 1 000ml of the illicit drink.

Police recorded the incident as sudden death and ruled out foul play.

“Musoja had no identity card and we entered him in the register as Musoja, he died on April 28,” said a source at Beitbridge District Hospital.

The banned drink has an alcohol content of 43% and is readily available on the black market. Mazhara’s remains were yesterday taken for burial at his rural home in Maranda, Mwenezi district.

