Govt okays $1.5m Grace Mugabe project

The government has reportedly given Zanu PF Harare province the greenlight to construct a $1,5 million state-of-the-art Grace Mugabe party hall in Chitungwiza.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

The ruling party’s under-fire provincial political commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe, confirmed the development, saying the project had been cleared by the Local Government ministry through Chitungwiza Town Council.

“We have just visited the site so that we could start to mobilise resources towards the project. I can confirm that government has given us the go-ahead to start building the hall which shall also have offices,” Mashayamombe said.

The 6 000-seater hall is set to be built on 3 000m² of land, part of which was donated by Chitungwiza businessman, Wellington Peyama, with the party’s provincial structures reportedly buying the remainder from the local authority.

Chitungwiza town clerk George Makunde was unreachable for comment while Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere declined to comment.

The bid to construct the multi-million offices came as the $6,5 million conference centre built in Gweru in 2012 for the party’s 13th annual people’s conference has turned into a white elephant amid reports that no major activities were taking place there despite assurances by the leadership the venue would be a tourist attraction for both locals and foreigners.

Zanu PF also recently acquired a massive complex in Harare to accommodate the women’s league and the transport department, which were previously housed at the party headquarters.

Like this: Like Loading...