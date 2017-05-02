Kwekwe demands urgent release of road rehab cash

KWEKWE City Council has tasked mayor Matenda Madzoke to meet Transport minister Joram Gumbo to demand the immediate release of the $250 000 allocated to the local authority for rehabilitation of roads.

By Blessed Mhlanga

Gumbo recently announced that Kwekwe was allocated $250 000 to fix its road network.

According to latest council minutes, the decision to follow-up the money was arrived at after rowdy commuter omnibus crews chased away council workers and refused to pay rank entry fees, accusing the local authority of failing to repair the city’s roads.

“In view of these [developments], the mayor felt that there was need to make a follow up on the issue with the minister. The chairman concurred on the need to make a follow up on the issue, considering the recent mayhem at the kombi terminus where council was accused of not repairing roads, and some unruly elements ended up ejecting council staff collecting entry fees from kombis,” the minutes read.

Most roads in Kwekwe are worn-out and impassable, mainly due to several years of neglect and the heavy rains received this year.

