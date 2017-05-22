10 English Premier League stars’ cars up for sale

Unlike the footballer transfer window which comes just twice a year, AutoTrader UK, hosts the transfers of cars owned by Premier League stars all year round. The site listed 10 footballers cars on sale.

AutoTrader Cars Editor, Andy Pringle, said: “From the famously fast to the outlandishly flash, Auto Trader continues to be *the* place for the rich and famous to submit a transfer request for their car.

“But it’s also never been easier for UK buyers to get their hands on a model with true premier league pedigree. With reviews, finance and part-exchange now all available on the Auto Trader marketplace, there’s never been an easier way to net a winner.”

10 EPL cars up for sale: List by AutoTrader

1 Danny Ings, Liverpool

It’s the most expensive car on our Premier League star car list, registered the year Danny Ings joined Liverpool from Burnley. But if you happen to have a spare £167 990, you could net this Lamborghini Huracan with Nardo Grey wrap with an England International on the logbook.

2014

Coupe

16 000km

Automatic

5.2-litre Petrol

Image: Autotrader

2 Theo Walcott, Arsenal

Known for his fast speed in the outside lanes at The Emirates, Theo Walcott once had a car to match in this Audi RS5. You can add his 2011 model to your arsenal for £27 995.

2011

Coupe

80 000km

Automatic

4.2-litre Petrol

Image: Autotrader

3 Jake Livermore, West Bromwich Albion

Why not live a bit more? Jake Livermore’s Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S is for sale for £87 995. It’s brilliant for corners and you can even use Auto Trader’s part-exchange tool to submit a transfer request.

2015

Coupe

10 5000km

Automatic

4.0-litre Petrol

Image: Autotrader

4 Gareth Barry, Everton

Feel more like a captain than a vice-captain in Barry’s Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S. We wonder if he and Livermore went shopping together… It’s got less than 10 000 miles (16 093km) on the clock, and will set you back £92 995.

2016

Coupe

16 000km

Automatic

4.0-litre Petrol

Image: Autotrader

5 Angel Rangel, Swansea City

There had to be a G-Class on the list somewhere, and this one was owned by Swansea right back Àngel Rangel. He must have read our expert review, which says thanks to its appeal to rappers and Premier League footballers, it’s the Mercedes that just can’t be killed off…

2016

SUV

10 000km

Automatic

3.0-litre Diesel

Image: Autotrader

6 Steven Fletcher, Sunderland

Scottish striker Steven Fletcher joined Sunderland the year this car was registered. It’s been given the full Onyx treatment, so if you wanted your Cayenne to look nothing like a Cayenne, it’s a dream come true. Fletcher now plays for Sheffield Wednesday, who will be joined by his former club in the Championship next season.

2012

SUV

49 000km

Automatic

3.0-litre Diesel

Image: Autotrader

7 Michael Carrick, Manchester United

Currently highlighted as a ‘Good Price’ based on similar vehicles according to Auto Trader’s Price Indicator, this Range Rover would have helped Michael Carrick ‘keepy-uppy‘ appearances during his time living in Cheshire whilst at Manchester United.

2009

SUV

150 000km

Automatic

3.6-litre Diesel

Image: Autotrader

8 Darron Gibson, Sunderland

After Sunderland were relegated this season, Darron Gibson might be wrangling with the thought of playing in the Championship next year. But you’ll be pleased to know you don’t have to earn a footballer’s salary to be able to have a footballer’s car. Gibson’s ‘Kahn-ified’ Jeep Wrangler is available for just £19 999, with 19 000 miles (30 577km) on the clock and available on finance.

2011

SUV

31 000km

Automatic

2.8-litre Diesel

Image: Autotrader

9 Glen Johnson, Stoke City

There’s no need to jump on the defensive, not all the cars on this list are insanely expensive. Stoke City right-back, Glen Johnson’s Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS is available for £13 489 with the option to submit a part-exchange inquiry through this Auto Trader advert.

2005

Saloon

138 00km

Automatic

5.5-litre Petrol

Image: Autotrader

10 George Boateng, Ex Middlesbrough & Hull City

We’ve truly saved the best for last. He’s not a footballer in action today, but ex-Ghanaian International George Boateng’s £50 000 Porsche Cayenne has everything we’d expect from a football star car. Big bold alloys, and a major modification provided by Tech Art and Magnum certainly promotes its premier comfort.

2008

SUV

126 000km

Automatic

4.8-litre Petrol

Image: Autotrader