Zimbabwe Stock Exchange market capitalisation hits $5 billion

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange’s market capitalisation reached $5 billion today after the industrial index rallied by 0.65 percent to close at 171.48 points, its highest since September 30, 2014.

Historically, the local bourse reached a peak market capitalisation of $6 billion in July 2013.

ZSE market capitalisation closed at just over $5 billion after 16 counters recorded gains.

The largest company by market capitalisation, Delta advanced 0.6 percent to close at 100.65 cents.

Other heavy weights, Econet and Old Mutual gained 1.4 percent and 0.1 percent in the day to close at 36.5 cents and 377.42 cents respectively while Padenga added 0.2 percent to settle at 21.3 cents.

Leading the gainers was Zimpapers after picking up 33.33 percent to close at one cent while Mashonaland Holdings and CFI advanced 11.67 percent and 8.66 percent to close at 2.01 cents and 14.18 cents respectively.

ZPI and FBC gained 8.33 percent apiece.

The mining index was flat at 69.63 points.

Turnover for the day was $1.46 million.

Foreigners bought shares worth $636 208 and sold shares worth $632 504.- The Source

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...