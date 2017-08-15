Attempted murder accused Grace Mugabe hands herself to SA police

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace greets supporters at a rally in Lupane about 170 Kilometres north of Bulawayo, Friday, July, 21, 2017. Mugabe’s rally is his first since his return from a routine medical review in Singapore. The worlds oldest leader has launched a series of rallies targeting the youth ahead of Presidential elections set for 2018(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Johannesburg – Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe has handed herself over to police after she allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old model with an extension cord in Sandton at the weekend.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed that she was not arrested because she co-operated and handed herself over to police.

She is expected to appear in court later on Tuesday.

More to follow.

