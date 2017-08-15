Grace Mugabe now under investigation for attempted murder, asked to hand herself to police

First Lady Grace Mugabe and her Chief political strategist and Higher Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on President Robert Mugabe’s wife to hand herself over to local police after she allegedly assaulted a woman in Johannesburg.

It’s alleged that the Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe attacked the woman at a Sandton hotel on Sunday night.

The 20-year-old apparently sustained injuries to her face. It’s unclear what sparked the incident.

Nkosi-Malobane says Mugabe should hand herself over or face arrest.

“We are now requesting that the first lady come forward. If not, police will ensure that she’s arrested and goes to court like any other person. We are also looking for her two sons.”

According to the Zimbabwe Mail, Mugabe was in South Africa to have her foot examined after a freak accident.

LOCAL OR INTERNATIONAL MATTER?

Both the police and International Relations Department could not confirm allegations made by a Johannesburg woman that she had been assaulted by Mugabe.

The alleged victim’s mother, Debbie Engels, has told Eyewitness Newsthat she was advised by the police not to speak to the media.

Engels says that her daughter is convinced that she did not make a mistake and that it was Mugabe who assaulted her.

“She asked the security guy who the lady is and the security told her. I showed the photos.”

However, police refused to deal with any media inquiries, saying it’s an international matter.

Meanwhile, the International Relations Department says it’s a police matter.

The alleged victim says she has no case number yet and claims investigators at the Morningside Police Station are probing the allegations.

Like this: Like Loading...