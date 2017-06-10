‘Mugabe anointed by God; successor to be anointed by God’ – Cleric

Musindo claimed no one in Zimbabwe could remove Mugabe from power.

MUTARE — Outspoken Zanu PF-linked cleric Obadiah Musindo has said all those positioning themselves to succeed President Robert Mugabe are daydreamers and wasting their time, as Mugabe’s successor will be anointed

by God.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

In an interview with a local newspaper, Musindo said it was unbecoming of some people who were going to traditional leaders and prophets seeking ways to succeed Mugabe.

“Some people are holding secret meetings and appointing themselves as presidents and forming a Cabinet, but one thing they are forgetting is that it is God the Almighty who chose Robert Gabriel Mugabe to become the President of Zimbabwe against the wishes of many people,” he said.

“Mugabe was ordained by God. He was anointed by God before the foundation of the world. There is nothing that will happen in as far as presidential succession is concerned. Succession will only happen through God’s involvement.

“There are some people who went after Muammar Gaddafi, Sadam Hussein [all slain] and there are so many uprisings in other countries, but Mugabe survived because he is God’s anointment.”

Musindo said all those names that were being mentioned to succeed Mugabe would not take that position because God had already anointed Mugabe’s successor.

“The same God that anointed Mugabe has already anointed his successor. So let’s wait for God’s time. Those positioning themselves are suffering from political arrogance,” he added.

Musindo claimed no one in Zimbabwe could remove Mugabe from power.

“I have said it before that no one in this country is able to remove Mugabe from power unless he relinquishes the power by himself or is taken by natural means,” he said.

The outspoken cleric said MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru should forget that they would rule Zimbabwe.

“These two (Tsvangirai and Mujuru) are living a lie. They are lying to themselves and they are just whiling up time. Mai Mujuru knows it. Tsvangirai and Mai Mujuru know inside their hearts that they will not take over from Mugabe. These two are just doing this so that they are just seen as doing something and have monetary gains from the Western countries that sponsor them, but the truth is they will not rule this country. It is God that will anoint Mugabe’s successor,” he said.

“Tsvangirai had the money donated by the British and Americans, but he never became President because he was not anointed by God. America and Britain do not have the powers to appoint a President for Zimbabwe.”

He warned Zanu PF faction leaders that they would be punished by God.

“Those leading the factions must be very careful of what they are planning. They are wasting their time and money in trying to position themselves in succeeding Mugabe. They will be disappointed when they realise that they are not the ones that will succeed Mugabe,” the cleric said.

Musindo said God knew genuine war veterans who sacrificed their blood and life for the liberation of this country.

“God is watching. People must understand that there is something spiritual about the blood that gave us the liberation. God does not allow anyone who did not sacrifice for this country to succeed Mugabe. God will respect all those that sacrificed for this country because it is a great honour before God,” he explained.

Musindo said some Zanu PF members were now afraid to work for the party because they were now being accused of being aligned to a certain faction.

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...