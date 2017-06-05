Mugabe exit plan: in whose interest is it?

The plan seems to be very simple and sounds more like a recipe. Get rid of Robert Mugabe. Allow him to go into exile. Bring in Emmerson Mnangagwa. Add opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai. Form a government of national unity. Pour money into the country to revive the ailing economy. Let this simmer for a transitional period of two years. And hold “free and fair” elections.

It even sounds too good to be true, yet the media ran the story of Mugabe’s planned exit for almost a week. Denials by President Mugabe, Tsvangirai and the ruling ZANU-PF that the planned exit was just “wishful thinking” went unheeded with the international media, especially the British press, continuing to peddle the story. The question that no one was addressing was: in whose interests was all this?

It was subtly being assumed that this was in the interests of the people of Zimbabwe because they were desperately in need of a solution to the country’s economic problems. It was also being subtly suggested that President Mugabe, who has been in power since 1980, was the only stumbling block to the country’s prosperity, never mind his more than 70 lieutenants who have been slapped with smart sanctions. It was also subtly being implied that Speaker of Parliament, Emmerson Mnangagwa was the only person capable of pulling the country out of the doldrums, provided of course he had the backing of defence forces chief Vitalis Zvinavashe. All of a sudden Mnangagwa and Zvinavashe were the most powerful people in the ruling ZANU-PF yet, Mnangagwa is number 5 and Zvinavashe does not beat the retired generals, Solomon Mujuru and Josiah Tungamirai.

What was conveniently being ignored was the fact that vice-Presidents Simon Muzenda and Joseph Msika still play a vital role within the party, though both are in poor health. What was also being conveniently downplayed was that, though once powerful and perhaps Mugabe’s Number 2, Mnangagwa has been losing his power base especially within the ruling party. He lost the powerful post of party chairman to John Nkomo at the party congress in 1999.

As if this was not humiliating enough, he lost his parliamentary seat of 20 years in Kwekwe to little known Blessing Chebundo of the Movement for Democratic Change. He has largely survived because of political patronage from President Mugabe. Also conveniently being ignored was the constitutional reality, that President Mugabe can only be succeeded by one of his vice-presidents, in this case Simon Muzenda or Joseph Msika. And even if one of his lieutenants takes over, elections have to be held within 90 days. Also being conveniently ignored was the fact that changing the constitution requires a two-thirds majority. Right now, neither the ruling ZANU-PF nor the opposition MDC commands that majority which means the two parties would have to collaborate to change the constitution to allow the transitional period.

But it made good reading and was a good test for public opinion. The issue of Mugabe’s succession has been on the cards for more than a decade but he has continued to defy the odds. Serious challengers like former Masvingo ruling party supremo Eddison Zvobgo have fallen by the wayside. Nathan Shamuyarira, one of those who once aspired for high office, gave up and quit government to concentrate on the party. Mugabe has literally killed all the power bases that his lieutenants had established to ensure a smooth succession. Committees of 18, 21 and so on, that flourished in the 1980s, are gone.

The name of Mnangagwa has, however, continued to touted, with the only other name that has popped in and out being that of Simba Makoni who most people believed would be groomed for leadership when he left the Southern African Development Community where he had been secretary general for 10 years. Fires were set burning when he was appointed minister of the powerful post of finance, and a new cabinet of young Turks was set up. But that has all fizzled out.

Ironically the story was broken locally by the Sunday Mirror, a paper owned by Ibbo Mandaza. While British papers which lifted the story tried to give it credence by claiming that the paper is close to the ruling ZANU-PF, whispers say while this may be true to some extent, Mandaza is very close to security Minister Sidney Sekeremayi, a smooth, quiet operator but one of the serious contenders in the succession plan.

While local media analysts tried to play down the British press’s involvement claiming the Sunday Mirror had broken the story, it was indeed broken by a British paper, the fortnightly Africa Confidential of 10 January. The World Socialist Website (WSWS) describes the fortnightly as being “close to British intelligence and African business interests”.

According to Africa Confidential the battle for succession was still wide. Mnangagwa would have the backing of the securocrats and military while Sekeremayi would have the support of party stalwarts including chairman John Nkomo. They could in turn be challenged by the younger men, Information Minister Jonathan Moyo and Agriculture Minister Joseph Made. Mnangagwa dismissed the reports as the work of British intelligence.

Sekeremayi (59) has managed to keep a low profile since he took over the intelligence organisation from Mnangagwa in 1988. He has managed to keep a clean profile despite the “dirt” linked to the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and seems to have cleaned up the intelligence organisation as well, at the same time building his power base, especially in Mashonaland East and his Marondera constituency.

Though the succession plan has been shot down, but continues to resurface now and again, what was interesting was how opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai would be slotted in and the amount of money the British were prepared to pour into the country to revive the economy. According to Tsvangirai he was approached by retired army officer Lionel Dycke on behalf of Mnangagwa and Zvinavashe, but he says no agreement was reached.

While Dycke was a respected commander of the crack 6 Brigade, an elite unit that comprised mostly youths with at least O-level, he was also a commander of the Rhodesian units that spearheaded raids into ZANLA camps in Mozambique during the liberation struggle. Six Brigade was disbanded amid allegations of threats of revolt from the young soldiers who were not keen to fight the war in Mozambique where they were protecting the Beira pipeline arguing that they saw no reason why they should sacrifice their lives when whites controlled 98 percent of the economy.

The choice of Dycke as an emissary for Mnangagwa and Zvinavashe tells a lot about how the two view Tsvangirai, especially in view of the fact that Dycke seems to have held direct meetings with Tsvangirai rather than with one of his lieutenants, something that almost sparked a split within the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) when party spokesman Paul Themba Nyathi dismissed the report saying he knew nothing about the meetings. The so-called meetings were also reminiscent of another alleged bungle by Tsvangirai when he was allegedly video-taped discussing the overthrow of Mugabe with Ari Ben Menashe.

It is also interesting that Britain, which is fighting for the international isolation of Zimbabwe and has been accused by some quarters of deliberately letting the people of Zimbabwe starve so that they can rise against their government, was prepared to pour in 500 million pounds to “jump start” the country’s economy. This kind of money has been unheard of since the Lancaster House accord of 1979, which ushered the country’s independence, and the Zimbabwe Conference on Reconstruction and Development soon after independence. The money is enough to enable the country to import much needed fuel for two years, and could fund the entire budget for 2003, leaving enough change to pay some of the country’s outstanding debts.

What was even more astounding was that the British government was reportedly prepared to pay this kind of money with a ZANU-PF official, Mnangagwa, at the helm. According to WSWS, “the choice of Mnangagwa in the latest plot to remove Mugabe is not accidental. For all the sermonising about Mugabe’s suppression of the MDC opposition, Britain is clearly prepared to accept transitional rule by a man who as a former Minister of Security is particularly associated with massacres carried out by the notorious Fifth Brigade in Matebeleland in the 1980s. There is no doubt that he would be even more brutal than Mugabe in suppressing opposition amongst workers and peasants,” which would augur well for business.

The plan seems to clearly indicate that despite the rhetoric, Britain’s interest in Zimbabwe is not humanitarian at all but is purely business. Mnangagwa, an astute businessman, seems to have curried favour with Whitehall for some time. Whitehall is even prepared to write off allegations that he was involved in the looting of the wealth of the Democratic Republic of Congo, as long as he can protect British business interest.

If indeed the plan were to go ahead and Mnangagwa were to run the government during the transitional period, this could give him the lifeline that he has been denied by his own party because with the aid from Britain, likely to be followed by that from other donors, Mnangagwa could be credited with resuscitating the country and could therefore win the vote ahead of Tsvangirai, who like former ZAPU leader, Joshua Nkomo, would be permanently confined to number 2.

Mnangagwa seems to have an outstanding business record. He spearheaded party business operations as secretary for finance. His name has also been linked with business magnates like Billy Rautenbach and John Bredenkamp, a Briton, just to name a few. Over the years, The Insider, has also been made to believe that the white business sector favours him because, as the Sunday Mirror reported, he is “a strong ruthless person who is not easily manipulated.” And after all, Mnangagwa’s biggest blemish was the atrocities of the 1980s. They hardly count to the West and big business because this was black-on-black violence.

But, though the so-called exit plan has been scuttled, this does not mean an end to Mnangagwa’s chances. Mugabe could hand him over the leadership on a silver plate if he wants him to be his successor. This could be done as early as next year when the party holds its crucial congress. Mugabe could step down as party leader and ensure that Mnangagwa is elected the new party leader. This would enable Mugabe to remain nominal state president while he leaves the day-to-day running of affairs to Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa could then build his own power base, and will have four years to do this. The only thing the two would have to do is to make sure that the ruling ZANU-PF wins the 2005 parliamentary elections so that a victory by the MDC does not cause a constitutional crisis. This should be an easy task as they have a lot of experience in “winning” elections. This would be a nobler exit for Mugabe. He will not have to go into exile. And he will not need to accommodate Tsvangirai, a man he has denounced from his trade union days. – The Insider

