‘Robert Mugabe’s G40 faction dead and buried’ – Mutsvangwa

Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Christopher Mutsvangwa and Zanu PF Political Commissar Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere

HARARE – War veterans say the end is “definitely nigh” for the Zanu PF faction which is rabidly opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert Mugabe — which goes by the moniker Generation 40 (G40).

At the same time, the disgruntled former freedom fighters also claim they have now buried the hatchet with Mugabe and his influential wife Grace — as the warring ruling party’s convoluted politics keep changing gears.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily News yesterday, the vocal chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Christopher Mutsvangwa, said the ex-combatants having been very critical of Mugabe over the past year, the parties had now buried their differences.

“As chairman (of the ZNLWVA), I want to assure the public and the national body politic that there are no contentious issues between ZNLWVA and their patron (Robert) Mugabe, the president of the republic. By the same token, war veterans are delighted with the ever warming relations with the first family as a whole.

“We also take this opportunity to reassure all and sundry that we have excellent relations with the entire defence and security establishment.

“General (Constantino) Chiwenga (military boss) enjoys our utmost trust and confidence … the bonds of blood are too strong to be torn asunder by the mahumbwe (silly) type of trickery of the G40,” Mutsvangwa said.

Zanu PF insiders who spoke to the Daily News yesterday said Mutsvangwa’s statements were “in sync” with recent developments in Zanu PF’s ever-changing politics which had seen the G40 coming under severe pressure from Mnangagwa’s party allies, Team Lacoste, over the past three months.

War veterans have been feuding with Mugabe since they issued a damning communiqué against the increasingly frail nonagenarian mid last year.

Until that happened, the angry ex-combatants had served as Mugabe and Zanu PF’s power pillars, waging particularly brutal campaigns against opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and the MDC, especially in the bloody elections of 2000 and 2008.

Their stunning fallout with Mugabe and Zanu PF later saw Mutsvangwa being fired from both the Cabinet and the ruling party last year, while many of their other top leaders were also banished from the brawling former liberation movement, in addition to being hauled before the courts.

Zanu PF insiders have also previously told the Daily News that there is an ongoing realignment of alliances within the deeply-divided ruling party, and that it was no coincidence that ex-combatants had suddenly decided to soften their stance towards Mugabe, whom they also lavished with praise last month for the comments he made at the burial of former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) boss for the southern region, Zenzo Ntuliki.

Mutsvangwa told the Daily News yesterday that they had “no problems” with the first family, and their enemies were G40s whom he once again accused of trying to put a wedge between them and their patron.

“The end is definitely nigh for the G40 cabal and its diabolic power grab pretenses. The inescapable reality is that the G40 is facing its waterloo. Its organisational paucity has been exposed glaringly.

“And the people of Zimbabwe are poised to mete out terrible punishment to these would-be power grabbers for their crimes that delivered an economic meltdown unprecedented for a peacetime nation,” the garrulous Mutsvangwa said.

He said the current onslaught on Zanu PF national political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere — who insiders claim is one of the G40 kingpins — was “a sign” that the faction was nearing its end.

“The drowning Kasukuwere … has long been the bete noire of the War Veterans Association … This political charade has finally run out of its course.

“It has been a torrid season (for the G40), with the (Jacob) Mudenda inquiry, the vote of no confidence by 10 party provinces and the thorough drubbing of the G40 pretender by chairman (Ezra) Chadzamira in the Masvingo party provincial elections,” Mutsvangwa said.

Kasukuwere has been fighting to save his political career over the past few weeks, with angry Zanu PF supporters pushing for his ouster from both his party and government positions, over a raft of charges which include allegedly plotting to topple Mugabe from power.

Also under fire has been his brother Dickson Mafios, who is the acting Zanu PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central.

Kasukuwere’s fate was set to be decided at last week’s postponed politburo meeting, after a probe team appointed by Mugabe to investigate allegations against him had completed its work.

Insiders have also previously told the Daily News that Kasukuwere’s party rivals are “systematically working for his demise” — in the same manner former Vice President Joice Mujuru was chased out of the warring former liberation movement in 2014.

Analysts have also said it was clear that what had started as a seemingly hopeless campaign against Kasukuwere had snowballed into “a huge crisis” for him — as all the party provinces, including Mugabe’s home region of Mashonaland West, had now endorsed the push to have him jettisoned from his powerful party post.

“It’s difficult to run away from the conclusion that Mugabe is the chief architect of the goings-on in Zanu PF. After all, the same tactics that were used on Mujuru are now again being deployed against Kasukuwere.

“He (Mugabe) has a tendency to deceive his lieutenants, pamper them with praises and even promise to bail them out when in fact he would be plotting their downfall,” political analyst Gladys Hlatywayo told the Daily News last month.

Other observers have also said Mugabe’s failure to resolve Zanu PF’s thorny succession riddle is fuelling the ruling party’s deadly infighting, which is worsening by the day.

The 93 year-old has studiously refused to name a successor, insisting that the party’s congress has that mandate: to choose a person of their own choice. – Daily News

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...