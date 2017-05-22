We will smash Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF – MDC

Firebrand MDC secretary for mobilisation, Job Sikhala

HARARE – Firebrand MDC secretary for mobilisation, Job Sikhala, has promised President Robert Mugabe and his warring ruling Zanu PF an even bigger hiding in next year’s watershed polls than the shellacking they received in the hotly-disputed 2008 elections.

Sikhala’s warning comes as opposition leader and MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with former Vice President Joice Mujuru and his former secretary-general, Welshman Ncube — as the long mooted grand coalition takes shape.

Speaking at a rally organised by Mujuru in Chitungwiza at the weekend, Sikhala also said it was allegedly ominous for Mugabe and Zanu PF that next year ended with the figure eight, just like 2008.

“The number eight is bad for Mugabe. In 2008 Mugabe was beaten by Tsvangirai and next year, 2018, Mugabe is going to lose again to Tsvangirai and Mujuru.

“You two (Mujuru and Tsvangirai) are the only ones who have the people, as most of the so-called other opposition parties are just wasting our time.

“The future of Zimbabwe is in your hands. Let us face the dictator together, whenever Tsvangirai speaks, he does not want to hear anyone who attacks Mujuru. He does not want anyone to criticise Mujuru. If you do that, you will be expelled from the party,” Sikhala told the gathered crowd.

He also said Mujuru, just like Tsvangirai, had demonstrated “beyond doubt” that she had people at heart and thus deserved to be given a chance by long-suffering Zimbabweans.

“You are the second leader in Zimbabwe to come to this place (Chitungwiza). The other person to ever visit these grounds is Tsvangirai.

“What you did a couple of weeks ago (signing the MoU) was observed by all Zimbabweans. Let’s face Mugabe together.

“2018 is the greatest chance we have to remove Mugabe. If you waste that chance, you will not be forgiven. Zimbabweans are not interested in positions but they want the enemy of the people to be removed,” Sikhala said.

On her part, Mujuru said the planned opposition coalition would come to fruition soon as Zimbabweans understood that it was their best chance of ending Mugabe and Zanu PF’s long, but ruinous rule.

“NPP (National People’s Party) and the MDC are one and the same thing. What Sikhala has done is the right thing.

“Going into the future, we are going to iron out our differences and we will cross the river Jordan. This is not about me or Morgan Tsvangirai, this is about you.

“Do not be afraid, the coalition is coming. Our people are working on developing from the MoU and we will come with the way forward.

“I will not make myself the leader. You know who you want. The people will elect their preferred leader and we will follow. We are not worried about that,” Mujuru said.

Last month, in developments which were hailed as very significant, Tsvangirai signed MoUs with Mujuru and Ncube, signaling his determination to quicken the process to conclude the much-talked about opposition alliance.

Before that, optimism had been high ever since Tsvangirai and Mujuru publicly flaunted their readiness to join forces against the ruling party, when they appeared together in Gweru in August last year.

Analysts have also repeatedly said Mujuru, whose liberation struggle nom de guerre was Teurai Ropa (Spill Blood), and whose husband Solomon was the first black post-independence army commander, could provide the much-needed bridge that opposition parties have been missing to ensure the smooth transfer of power if they win elections again.

They have also said a united opposition; fielding one candidate has the best prospects of finally ending Mugabe’s and Zanu PF uninterrupted rule. – Daily News

