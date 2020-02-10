Gold and diamonds buyer conned out of US$3 000

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

TWO men have been arrested while their accomplice is on the run after they allegedly defrauded a gold and diamond buyer of US$3 000.

Philip Mpofu (63) from Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo and Mandlenkosi Sibanda (33) from Filabusi were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda, facing a fraud charge.

They were remanded in custody to February 24.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said the pair and their accomplice only identified as SaThembelani met the complainant Mr Tshiyane Ncube on January 18 and indicated thatthey were selling gold and diamond pieces.

“On 18 January, Mpofu, Sibanda and their accomplice only identified as SaThembelani met Mr Tshiyane who is a gold and diamond dealer at Stanmore Business Centre in Gwanda and told him that they were selling pieces of gold and diamonds which were in Esigodini.

“They collected US$3 000 from Mr Ncube and indicated that he would go with SaThembelani to Esigodini to collect the minerals. Along the way SaThembelani indicated that he wanted to relieve himself and disappeared with the complainant’s money. The complainant reported the matter to the police,’’ he said.

Mr Dube said Mpofu and Sibanda were arrested after a 50-metre chase by the police near Mac’s Garage in Bulawayo on February 6. – @DubeMatutu