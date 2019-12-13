Veteran educationist Dr Mazibisa dies

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

VETERAN educationist and religious leader, Dr Robson Mazibisa Dube has died following a short illness.

He was 75.

Mazibisa was laid to rest at Solusi Cemetery, within the church’s Solusi University and High School premises on Thursday.

He is known for being the director of all Seventh Day Adventist Church-run schools in the country from 2003 to 2012 and for his work as a pastor.

Mazibisa was born on December 27, 1943, being a second son to Dikwani Ben Mazibisa and Ndaba Ndlovu, of Tsholotsho under Chief Ngqoya.

He did his primary education at Mazibisa Primary School and attended Lower Gwelo Mission where he did his secondary education and trained as a teacher at the same institution.

Mazibisa taught across the country from 1965 to 1985 and later managed the Adventist schools in the Matabeleland region up to 1992.

He enrolled at Solusi University as a Student of Theology between 1993 and 1996. After his graduation he served as a Pastor in Bulawayo and later served as Registrar at Solusi University.

In 2003 Mazibisa was appointed Director of all Adventist Schools in Zimbabwe a position that he held until his retirement in 2012.

In a statement, the secretary for the Zimbabwe West Union Conference of the seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Nceku Msimanga described the late Mazibisa as a remarkable hardworker who had devoted his life to education, field work and the gospel.

He said the church and academic fraternity had lost a source of knowledge and an inspiration to the youth.

“While he was serving the Church in various positions, he advanced his studies in Masters up to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD with Unisa). Dr Mazibisa was a hard worker, mentor, lecturer, historian, administrator, scholar and a God-fearing man. He led students in class and field work in the country and across the SADC region,” said Pastor Msimanga.

Hundreds of Mourners gathered for his send of at Selbourne Park Seventh Day Adventist church on Thursday, where different speakers expressed grief at the loss of the clergyman.

