Woman gets community service for beating up neighbour

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo has been ordered to perform community service for assaulting her neighbour after their children had a fight.

Bekezela Ndaba (33) of Pumula East suburb hit Ms Clara Huni (46) of the same suburb with a stone on the head.

The names and ages of the children were not given.

Ndaba pleaded guilty to assault charges when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

She said she committed the crime because her neighbour became provocative after their children fought.

The magistrate sentenced her to nine months in prison and suspended three months for three years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining six months were suspended on condition that Ndaba performs 210 hours of community service.

Ndaba told the court that she attacked Ms Huni because she was not pleased with her behaviour. “I admit I assaulted the complainant. Her actions towards me after our children’s fight angered me. She became provocative and I was forced to react in the manner I did,” said Ndaba.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on October 14 this year, Ms Huni had a misunderstanding with Ndaba after their children fought.

Ndaba threw a stone at Ms Huni who was cooking on a fire in her yard.

Ms Huni suffered a cut on the head.

She reported the matter to the police leading to Ndaba’s arrest. — @zinyuke98