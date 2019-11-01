Minister pledges to transform Ekusileni Hospital

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said Government is considering transforming Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo into a cancer referral medical facility for the country.

A brainchild of the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, Ekusileni Medical Centre has been closed for close to two decades and numerous attempts to reopen it have been in vain.

The hospital operated for a few months and was shut down after it was discovered that the acquired equipment, worth millions of dollars, was obsolete.

Speaking during the 2019 pre-budget seminar underway here, Prof Ncube appealed for Parliament’s indulgency to allocate funds to open the hospital.

He was responding to a legislator’s question on why Government was not considering establishing a cancer fund in the same way there is an Aids Levy.

“We all know that cancer is a core source of morbidity with HIV and Aids. I was listening when you spoke of the need for a cancer levy and I want to say we already have a health levy though I agree that perhaps we need to transform the health fund.

“Non-communicable diseases particularly cancer are a big issue. But my plea is, allow me to put a budget for Ekusileni Medical Centre in Bulawayo so it can become a cancer referral hospital for our country. Just instruct me. If you say yes I will do it,” said Prof Ncube to applause from MPs, chiefs and Ministers.

He said the country also needs to strengthen the National Health Insurance for the benefit of its citizens.

Only Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare cater for cancer patients but they are affected by constant breakdown of machines.

Many cancer patients end up being referred to India and South Africa but only a few afford to raise the required funds.

Early this year Government identified Sharda Group of Institutions (SGI), an Indian investor, as its partner to open the hospital. SGI earlier this year indicated they had started recruiting staff in preparation for the re-opening of the hospital.

President Mnangagwa toured the hospital last year and said Government was committed to its re-opening. – @ncubeleon