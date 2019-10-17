JUST IN: Woman bashes husband with iron rod over beer

Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Bulawayo escaped jail for bashing her husband with an iron rod in a fight over five litres of alcohol that she had consumed.

Rosemary Ndlovu (20) from Pumula suburb struck Mr Bukhosi Ndlovu (30), who is employed at Ingwebu Breweries, with a metal rod after he scolded her for drinking his liquor.

Mr Ndlovu sustained injuries on his arm and was admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Rosemary pleaded guilty to physical abuse before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

The magistrate ordered her to go to a police station and pay a fine after Mr Ndlovu withdrew the charges.

Rosemary said she attacked her husband because he had accused her of infecting him with Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

