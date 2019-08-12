Churches should preach unity

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

ONE of the pioneer leaders of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Portland Oregon in Southern Africa, Rev Richard Sibanda has called on churches to complement efforts by African governments in the fight against neo-colonialism.

Rev Sibanda said African countries should be wary of some Western nations, some of which use sanctions to divide people.

US President Donald Trump last year signed into law the amended Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act (Zidera), thus renewing American sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Rev Sibanda was speaking during the burial of Rev Timothy Ndlovu, one of the veteran pastors of the church, at Athlone Cemetery in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The AFM of Portland Oregon was founded by Rev Morgan Sengwayo in 1955.

“There is need for us as Africans to unite and uplift our continent because we have noted that there are some Western countries which are interested in dividing us.

Unity is very important and churches should play a leading role in the fight against neo-colonialism.

“ We should not allow some among us to be used by the West to divide us,” said Rev Sibanda.

He urged churches to preach the gospel of peace and love and desist from engaging in unnecessary fights.

“As churches, we have an obligation to preach a gospel of peace and unity and as Africans we should remain united so that the enemy does not get an opportunity to attack us.

United we stand, divided we fall,” said Rev Sibanda.

President Mnangagwa has on several occasions deplored the animosity among Zimbabweans, urging the nation to embrace love and unity.

While addressing Zion Christian Church (ZCC) congregants at Defe Dopota Shrine in Gokwe on Sunday during the commemoration of the denomination’s founding father Bishop Samuel Mutendi’s death, President Mnangagwa called upon Zimbabweans to remain united and fight for peace for the development of the country.

Rev Ndlovu (82) succumbed to diabetes at his home in Beitbridge on Monday last week. Rev Sibanda described Rev Ndlovu as a humble and honest man of God who played a key role in the establishment of the AFM of Portland Oregon and its subsequent growth regionally.

Rev Ndlovu was one of the pioneers of the AFM of Portland Oregon who worked with Rev Sengwayo during the church’s formative years. He was actively involved in the missionary trips which saw the church spreading its wings to the Sadc region. – @mashnets

