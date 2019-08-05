Masvingo Heroes Day preps intensify

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

MASVINGO has intensified preparations for the 39th Heroes and Defence Forces Day celebrations slated for August 12 and 13 at the provincial heroes’ acre and Mucheke Stadium respectively.

Chairman of the state occasions committee, Mr Fungai Mbetsa said preparations were going on smoothly and plans were underway to clean the provincial shrine in preparation for the big event.

“It is only a week before the two national events and Masvingo is geared. On Wednesday, a group of volunteers that include families of heroes will be cleaning the provincial shrine,” said Mr Mbetsa.

He said residents were expected to throng the provincial shrine, to pay homage to the fallen heroes before moving to Mucheke Stadium for the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) displays, the following day.

“We will be at the provincial acre on Monday where we will pay our respects to the fallen gallant heroes and heroines. Families will be granted an opportunity to lay wreaths on the tombs of their lying relatives before Minister of State for provincial affairs reads President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s speech.—@walterbmswazie2.

