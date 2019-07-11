JUST IN: Man in court for raping 9-year-old granddaughter

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 62-YEAR-OLD Gwanda man has appeared in court for allegedly raping his nine-year-old granddaughter on several occasions after she had been left in his custody.

The man from Mlowizi Village who cannot be named for ethical reasons was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda Provincial Magistrate, Mr Lungile Ncube facing a rape charge. He was remanded in custody to July 22.

Prosecuting, Mr Silent Shoko said the accused person raped his granddaughter on several occasions starting from last year.

