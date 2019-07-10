JUST IN: Immigration tightens screws at Beitbridge border post

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Department of Immigration Services has tightened screws on wheeler dealers, human traffickers and border jumpers at Beitbridge border post in line with Government’s thrust on the ease of doing business and enhancing an optima environment for a safe migration through the country’s ports of entries.

This was said by the Assistant Regional Immigration Officer (ARIO) Mrs Memory Mugwagwa during a tour of the country and SADC’s busiest port of entry by the parliamentary portfolio committee on Defence, Security and Home Affairs recently.

She said they were working on a number of strategies to enforce compliance in terms of immigration laws and that there were concerned with the issues of human smuggling mainly children along the border with South Africa.

Mrs Mugwagwa said they had deployed adequately on the ground though they needed more manpower at Beitbridge border post

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...