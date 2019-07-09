JUST IN: Parliament wants urgent implementation of one stop border post at Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development has challenged Government to expedite the implementation of the One Stop Border Post (OSPB) concept to ease perennial operational challenges at the country’s border with South Africa.

Under the One Stop Border Post travellers and cargo will be cleared once for entry/exit in both countries.

Currently, the clearing processes are duplicated at both sides of the border.

The parliamentarians who are on a second phase of touring and assessing border operations countrywide visited Beitbridge Border Post on Monday.

They said some of the trade facilitation challenges emanated from the several border agencies implementing different policies and programmes.

More to follow…

