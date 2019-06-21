Fraudster’s bid fails, hides in toilet, cries

Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A 38-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been arrested for attempting to buy goods using a fake United States dollar note at a retail outlet.

Alexander Zvarira of Northend suburb locked himself in a toilet and cried after it was discovered he had handed a forged US$10 note to Mr Abdul Kayyum to pay RTGS $5 for razor blades.

Police had to break down the door to arrest him while a mob bayed for his blood outside.

Zvarira pleaded guilty to fraud before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.

He was fined $100 or 60 days imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Mr Nathan Marime said on May 15 at around 9:45AM, Zvarira defrauded Mr Abdul Kayyum at his shop at corner Lobengula Street and 3rd Avenue.

“Zvarira tendered a fake US$10 note and Mr Kayyum gave him the razor blades. Mr Kayyum left Zvarira by the shop counter and went to verify if Zvarira’s $10 was not fake,” he said.

Mr Marime said Zvarira followed Mr Kayyum and tried to snatch back the money but he failed.

“Realising that he was now at risk of being caught, Zvarira ran away and locked himself inside the toilet crying,” he said.

The court heard that police officers who were on patrol on that street were attracted by a mob that shouted “thief” and they forced their way into the toilet and arrested Zvarira.

The razor blades were recovered. — @sharonbuwe

