Man gets 12 months for impregnating minor

Sharon Buwerimwe, Chronicle Reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for having sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl and impregnating her.

The man (20) had sex several times on different occasions with the minor.

The man pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a young person before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Legeso Ngwenya and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Mr Ngwenya said: “You have been sentenced to 12 months in prison, two months suspended on condition of good behaviour and the remaining 10 months suspended on condition that you complete 350 hours of community service at Lupane Police Station.”

The prosecutor, Mr Leonard Chile told the court that in January 2019, the man proposed love to the girl.

“During the same month, the girl visited the man at his place where he requested to have sex with her and the girl agreed,” he said.

The minor and the man would thereafter have sex on different occasions until the girl fell pregnant.

The matter came to light when the girl’s mother found out that her daughter was pregnant.

The man was arrested after the mother reported the matter to the police. — @sharonbuwe.

