Michelle Gwizi, Chronicle Reporter

A 39 YEAR OLD pirate taxi conductor from Bulawayo allegedly kidnapped a 20 year old customer who offered to pay taxi fare using EcoCash, when she was about to drop off.

Kenneth Chirwa appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi who remanded him in custody to today for the provision of a trial date.

He pleaded not guilty to a kidnapping or unlawful detention charge.

More to follow…

