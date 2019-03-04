UPDATED: Murder suspect free as State witnesses disappear

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

QUESTIONS persist over what happened to a six-year-old boy who was found hanging from a tree in Plumtree after charges were withdrawn against a suspect who was initially suspected of having murdered him.

The State withdrew murder charges against a Plumtree woman who had initially been linked to the death of her six-year-old step brother who was kidnapped in Madlambuzi and later found hanging from a tree.

Quiet Ndebele (35) of Madlambuzi allegedly wore red make-up and a pair of dark glasses in order to conceal her identity before she allegedly kidnapped her step brother who was coming from school with friends after luring him with sweets.

It is suspected that the boy, identified as Tumeliso Ndlovu, was killed before he was hanged from a tree branch.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva said the trial would proceed by way of summons in the event that the State witnesses are located.

“The State has withdrawn the charge before plea and for now you are a free woman. However, should the State locate its witnesses you will be summoned for trial,” ruled the judge.

The State, which was being represented by Mrs Sifiso Ndlovu-Sibanda, withdrew the charges after failing to locate credible witnesses.

According to papers before the court, on March 17 in 2014 at around 12.30PM, the deceased who was doing Grade One at Bambadzi Primary School knocked off from school.

While Tumeliso was walking home in the company of his peers, he was allegedly spotted by Ndebele near Ndolwane turn-off and she called out his name.

It is alleged that Ndebele was wearing a pair of blue jean trousers, a green T-shirt, a white sun hat and a pair of dark glasses so that the deceased could not recognise her.

She was also allegedly wearing red make-up.

Tumeliso followed the woman and she allegedly gave him sweets before she took him away and that was the last time the boy was seen.

However, before she took him away, one of Tumeliso’s friends allegedly recognised her.

A report of a missing person was made at Maitengwe Border Police Post by Tumeliso’s mother.

Three days later at around 4PM, Tumeliso’s body was discovered by a neighbour in a bush near Fubahulu Dam in Bambadzi area hanging from a tree and he alerted other villagers.

Adult footprints were seen around the tree on which Tumeliso was hanged, leading police to conclude that he was murdered.

Investigations were conducted leading to Ndebele’s arrest.

—@mashnets.

Like this: Like Loading...