LATEST: Woman suspected of killing boy (6) cleared of murder

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

QUESTIONS persist over what happened to a six-year-old boy who was found hanging in Plumtree after charges were withdrawn against a suspect who was initially suspected of having murdered him.

The State withdrew murder charges against a Plumtree woman who had initially been linked to the death of her six-year-old step brother who was kidnapped in Madlambuzi and later found hanging from a tree.

Quiet Ndebele (35) of Madlambuzi allegedly wore red make-up and a pair of dark glasses in order to conceal her identity before she allegedly kidnapped her step brother who was coming from school with friends after luring him with sweets…

