JUST IN: Choppies till operator steals $3000

Michelle Gwizi, Chronicle Reporter

CHOPPIES Supermarket in Bulawayo allegedly lost more than $3 000 after a till operator ran a scam to steal cash.

Sibusisiwe Sibanda yesterday (24) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya who remanded her out of custody on free bail to tomorrow for the provision of a trial date.

She pleaded not guilty to fraud or alternatively, a theft charge.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said the Sibanda defrauded a Choppies outlet, which was represented by Branch manager Mr Dumiso Nyoni (46)…

