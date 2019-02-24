President to address solidarity rally

Esinathy Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zanu-PF Youth League has said the Presidential Solidarity March and rally to be addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa will now be held on Saturday after it was postponed following the death of national hero, Cde Callistus Ndlovu.

The march which was set for last Saturday in Harare will now be held on March 2 and President Mnangagwa is expected to address a rally afterwards.

The solidarity march is meant to defend President Mnangagwa’s leadership and send a message to opposition parties and the outside world that he is the country’s sole legitimate leader.

The event will be held under the theme #EDwillNeverWalkAlone.

The Youth League’s political commissar Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu in a statement said the President will address people after the march.

“Due to the burial of the late national hero Cde Callistus Ndlovu which then coincided with our grand Presidential Solidarity Rally, we now wish to advise all our members across Zimbabwe and in the diaspora that the Presidential Solidarity Rally will now be held on Saturday the 2nd of March 2019 in Harare where the President Cde ED Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour,” he said.

Cde Tsenengamu said youths will continue to stand firm in defending the Zimbabwean revolution, the President and the ruling party.

“We will collectively as the Youth League not allow ourselves to be distracted from our constitutional obligation of defending our party and leadership.

“It is our constitutional obligation on which we will not compromise.

“We elected President ED Mnangagwa to lead us and stand by him at all times,” he said.

“We are the vanguard of the party and it’s high time we should stand up and send a clear message to the opposition party that they should not insult our President.” — @esinathy_essira

