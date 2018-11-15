BREAKING NEWS: Obert Mpofu warrant of arrest cancelled

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A WARRANT of arrest which had been issued against former Minister of Home Affairs and Culture Dr Obert Mpofu for failing to attend court to testify in a case in which Chief Felix Ndiweni and his 13 subjects are accused of destroying a villager’s property, has been cancelled.

The complainant, Mr Fetti Mbele of Ntabazinduna, was banished from the village by the chief after his wife Ms Nonkangelo Mpengesi was allegedly caught having sex with another villager…

More to follow. . .

Like this: Like Loading...