Ingutsheni Hospital gets Treasury thumbs up

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

THE Health Services Board (HSB) has applauded Ingutsheni Central Hospital in Bulawayo for making good use of the Health Levy Fund, a development that has seen Treasury pledging to increase its budgetary allocation next year.

Ingutsheni is the biggest referral psychiatric hospital in Zimbabwe.

Speaking before touring the hospital yesterday, HSB acting director Mr Angelbert Mbengwa said even though some members of the public were against the levy, it has had a positive impact on the hospital.

“I think one of the positive things that have come out of the visit is the fact that unlike in other institutions, Ingutsheni has managed to boost its drug stocks and treat every patient with proceeds from the Health Levy Fund. This should encourage members of the public who thought the funds generated from a percentage of airtime sales were going to be abused,” said Mr Mbengwa.

“This institution has proven beyond doubt that community members can contribute to the well-being of patients and we are grateful because there are enough drugs for every patient.”

To date Ingutsheni has received $952 000 which has also enabled the hospital to venture into some projects to complement funds from Government.

Mr Mbengwa said last year, Ingutsheni was in dire need of psychotic medication, a situation which was addressed by the Health Levy Fund disbursements.

HSB deputy chairperson Professor Auxillia Chideme-Munodawafa said Ingutsheni had excelled in financial management to an extent of attracting an increase in budget allocation.

“This hospital has also done well in managing the resources that are allocated and Treasury officials have confirmed that they will increase its allocation as a reward. We encourage other organisations to follow suit and partner with the private sector,” she said.

According to Prof Chideme-Munodawafa, public- private partnerships also enabled the Government to save and channel resources to other critical departments. Ingutsheni board chairperson Mrs Sandra Mhema- Gumbo said 2018 had been a better year for the hospital despite current economic challenges affecting most institutions.

“This has been a better year for us as we received incredible support from all corners of Government. The Ministry (of Health and Child Care) has assisted us a lot in the procurement of medication and other essentials through the Health Levy Fund. This has brought some form of functionality within the hospital and we are grateful,” she said. — @thamamoe

