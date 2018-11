Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A SECURITY guard is on the run after allegedly stealing R30 000 and $200 from a lodge where he is employed in Gwanda Town.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Mathew Mupfungidza stole the money from Trigger Lodge on Sunday around 3AM.

More to follow…

