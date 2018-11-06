Zanu-PF announces fundraising sub-committee

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF Bulawayo province yesterday launched its provincial fundraising exercise for the party’s forthcoming 17th Annual National People’s Conference to be held next month and announced members of the fundraising sub-committee.

The party’s Politburo set December 10 to 15 as the dates for the conference to be held at Mzingwane Boys’ High School at Esigodini in Matabeleland South province, while delegates are set to be accredited between 15 and 29 November.

The conference, whose theme is “Zimbabwe is Open for Business: In Unity and Peace Towards an Upper Middle-income Economy by 2030”, is expected to attract about 5 000 delegates drawn from the country’s 10 provinces.

Launching the provincial fundraising programme, chairman of the sub-committee Cde Charles Chiponda appealed for support from the people of Bulawayo.

He said the success of the conference will be based on the support received from the party’s stakeholders.

The other committee members are Cdes Nkosana Mkandla, Violet Mhute, Mlungisi Moyo, Mnothisi Nsingo, Regis Sibanda, Joseph Tshuma, and Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi.

“We’ve been tasked on behalf of Zanu-PF Bulawayo province finance department to approach individuals, organisations and the business community in Bulawayo for donations in cash and in kind.

“We’re fundraising for the forthcoming National People’s Conference in December 2018 at Matabeleland South. The success of the conference will be based on the support received from our stakeholders and their generosity will be appreciated by the provincial chairman Professor Callistus Ndlovu,” said Cde Chiponda.

He said the sub-committee was a team of reputable business people aligned to the party and wherever they go they will have authentic letters from the party.

“In the past we’ve had some people using the party name to collect donations from companies and individuals for their personal benefit. That will not happen this year as we have a reputable team tasked to work on behalf of the party.

“Should anybody be approached by anyone not on the list of the committee members, they should immediately contact the Zanu-PF offices,” he said.

Cde Chiponda said donations in cash will be deposited in the Bulawayo Province’s FBC account number 6153-00199011-5, while donations in kind will be collected. — @pamelashumba1

Like this: Like Loading...