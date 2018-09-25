Innocent Ruwende, Harare Bureau

The United States of America is committed to working with Zimbabwe on developing a robust and vibrant Parliament and solving problems currently affecting the country’s economic and political well-being, US Ambassador Mr Brian Nichols has said.

Speaking during a one-on-one discussion organised by a local online organisation, Mr Nichols said Zimbabwe has enormous potential and the selection of the new Cabinet was positive.

“We are looking forward to cooperating with Zimbabwe and to help Zimbabweans to deal with the difficulties they have, economic growth, development, health, education, issues of environmental degradation and hopefully we are looking forward to creating a more democratic and prosperous society,” he said.

“The commitment of both President Mnangagwa and the platform of the MDC Alliance call for profound changes in Zimbabwe and we are informed that those promises will be enacted. The selection of the new Cabinet is quite positive. I have had the pleasure to meet the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Oppah Muchinguri this morning and we had a constructive conversation.”

“I am very excited to be in Zimbabwe with its fascinating and wonderful people. The potential of Zimbabwe is just enormous. Zimbabweans are tremendously talented and hardworking. I think there is a lot of economic and political potential for progress here.”

He said Government has announced various reforms it wishes to implement and it was the wish of US to see them enacted.

Ambassador Nichols said the US’s focus was on helping and engaging the people of Zimbabwe and it was doing it in a number of ways such as assisting in trying to stop the cholera outbreak. “We have had experts from the Centre of Diseases Control, two of them are on the ground, three are flying in right now to beef up our normal contingent to help deal with issues of water and sanitation and immunisation,” he said.

“This is something being worked on with the Ministry of Health and Child Care here together with international partners. The other challenge that the country has is that people are finding it hard to find great jobs, prices in the stores are high.”

He said the electoral period was characterised by a degree of openness and freedom to campaign than the past years.

Ambassador Nichols however said Zimbabwe should strive to meet international standards. On sanctions, he said, Zimbabwe as a nation should fully implement the 2013 Constitution to have them removed.

“The average person in Zimbabwe has the right to go around without fear of abuse or repression. On a personal level I really hope I would be able to see more of this beautiful country, get to know its people.”

