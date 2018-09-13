Richard Muponde, Plumtree Correspondent

SCORES of pupils cheated death on Wednesday afternoon at Tokwana High School in Plumtree after strong winds blew roofs off two classroom blocks, hurling asbestos shrapnel onto playing grounds during lunch break.

The winds left a trail of destruction running into thousands of dollars.

According to reports from the school, which is run by the Bulilima Rural District Council, the wind destroyed the roofs of a classroom block and a computer laboratory, destroying equipment and learning material.

Pupils playing in the school grounds scurried for cover while dodging flying pieces of asbestos from the buildings.

No casualties were reported.

Villagers were also left counting losses as the winds ripped through homesteads.

Bulilima RDC chief executive officer, Mr John Brown Ncube, yesterday confirmed the destruction and said the cost of the damage was still to be ascertained.

“It’s true it happened yesterday in the afternoon during lunch time. At the moment we are ascertaining the extent and cost of the damage;” said Mr Ncube.

He appealed to the Government, development partners and well wishers for help to repair the building before the imminent rainy season to avert more damage.

Bulilima district is prone to violent winds. Last year during the same period a primary school suffered the same fate.

Strong winds also hit Bhagane Business Centre destroying shops.—@richardmuponde

