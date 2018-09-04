Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

INTERNATIONAL jazz music icon, PJ Powers, is expected to jet into Victoria Falls tomorrow morning ahead of her charity show in the resort town on Saturday.

All proceeds from the show, which has been dubbed “An Intimate Close-Up at Elephant Hills Resort”, will go towards charity, with Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust (MAZT) the beneficiary.

Spokesperson for the organisers, Bud Cockroft, said they expected a full house although ticket sales had started on a slow pace.

He said tickets cost between $65 for gold seating and $35 for general seating.

“This is an intimate event with limited seats as there are 20 seats per each category. I’m glad to mention that gold and silver are almost sold out. We are hoping for a full house and we know people will make a last minute stampede for tickets,” said Cockroft.

Silver and bronze tickets go for $55 and $45 respectively. There will be light snacks.

Cockroft said this was a special show for Victoria Falls, considering that the South African legend last visited the resort town in 1997.

“It’s good to have a world class performer and as people that live in Victoria Falls, we don’t get to have such shows more often where we get a close-up with musical icons. It’s part of a first for Victoria Falls especially looking at public gigs,” he said.

Victoria Falls’ own four-man band – Flying Bantu – which just returned from a tour of Botswana where they played at the Okavango Festival, will open the stage for PJ Powers.

PJ Powers, who is the global patron for MAZT, is also expected to have other gigs for a similar cause in Harare later this month.

She said she is excited that she is playing for charity in Victoria Falls.

PJ Powers or Thandeka, was born Penelope Jane Dunlop and started her music career when she formed the group Gymslip along with her brother prior to joining an all-girl group called Pantha as the lead singer.

She left Pantha in 1981 to join Hotline, an all-white girl rock band and came into the limelight in 1982 when she performed at the Jabulani Amphitheatre in Soweto against the apartheid regime.

She has 15 albums to her name some of them include The Best of PJ Powers and Hotline, Jabulani, Help, There Is an Answer, Wozani, Music for Africa, Current, We Are Growing, Burnout and Destiny among others including singles.— @ncubeleon.

