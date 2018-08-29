Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PROPERTY worth thousands of dollars was destroyed when a fire gutted Power House Nightclub popularly known as Takarangana at Mkoba Village Six Shopping Centre.

Officials at the club said they lost property worth thousands of dollars, which includes fridges, pool tables, television sets and a PA system on Tuesday night.

They said they were yet to establish the cause of fire which started at around 11PM.

Members of the Gweru fire brigade led by Chief Fire Officer Mr Emmanuel Musemwa were still fighting pockets of fires by yesterday morning.

Mr Musemwa said they received an emergency call around 11:15PM on Tuesday and by yesterday morning had managed to bring the fire under control.

Sources said there were a few revellers when the fire broke out and all managed to escape including the night spot’s workers.

The club is on the first floor of the building and because there were a few revellers, they all managed to negotiate their way out before the entire club was engulfed in flames.

The popular night spot has played host to artists that include Peter Moyo and yesteryear greats such as Devera Ngwena Jazz Band, Nicholas Zakaria and Hohodza Marimba Band.

Like this: Like Loading...