Daniel Nemukuyu/Panashe Machakaire, Harare Bureau

ACTING Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi has urged journalists to join the anti-graft war and write investigative stories that unearth high level corruption scandals.

Addressing journalists at an interactive meeting in Harare on Friday, Mr Hodzi said they had a crucial role in the fight against corruption.

“The press is an important stakeholder in the fight against crime,” he said. “I expect you to play your watchdog role in exposing corruption. You need to sharpen your investigative tools and write about the corruption that happens in this country.”

Mr Hodzi accused some journalists of covering up corruption cases by writing what he termed “pro-mafia” stories.

“You journalists have also been participants in corruption cases,” he said. “Even when I gave certain instructions, there was resistance from most media houses, except from one or two who had to ensure the stories were published.

“We were told most journalists are also in the hands of the mafia cartels. You are very vital in the fight against corruption. You are also important in the prevention of crime and enhancing the perception that quality justice is being done.”

Mr Hodzi said his office would not hesitate to prosecute those found to be part of the crime syndicates.

“The recently bust syndicate of gold that had police, prosecutors, lawyers and magistrates was known to you, but none of you came up with a piece,” he said. “We are told you are also part of the problem.

“Some journalists have been instrumental in the delivering of threats even to my officers. That must end. If you are peddling stories friendly to the mafia or pro-mafia stories, you will be accounted for. We are building those dossiers.”

Mr Hodzi said those dedicated journalists who required protection after breaking corruption stories, will be provided with personal security.

“If any journalist is following a scoop or a piece of investigation and where he feels there are repercussions, we translocate them,” said Mr Hodzi.

The NPA, Mr Hodzi said, had adequate funding to protect all whistle blowers.

The funding includes provision of alternative accommodation to the whistle blowers.

