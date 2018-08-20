Harare Bureau

AN attempt by MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to sneak fresh evidence in his presidential election challenge after the expiry of the permissible timelines has hit a brick wall.

Mr Chamisa, who is contesting President Mnangagwa’s victory in the just-ended presidential poll, filed his papers, but on August 15, he tried to bring in new evidence unprocedurally in a bid to bolster his challenge.

His lawyers reportedly “left” the papers at the Constitutional Court’s Registry without following the proper filing process.

The Registrar of the Constitutional Court rejected the papers and advised the lawyers to visit the court and collect them.

“After consultation with the Chief Justice, a decision was made that these documents could not be accepted,” said the registrar in the letter dated August 15. “Please kindly come and collect your documents.”

The registrar indicated that he had a tough time trying to get the lawyers to collect the “abandoned” documents.

“After our numerous phone calls to Advocate (Sylvester) Hashiti, he indicated that he would send someone to collect them and he still has not done so,” reads the letter.

Yesterday, the parties met the Registrar of the Constitutional Court and they consolidated the record ahead of the court hearing tomorrow.

