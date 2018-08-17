Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE yesterday warned members of the public against holding unsanctioned political meetings under the guise of prayer sessions in breach of the law.

In a statement, police said such unsanctioned meetings were disturbing peace as they are characterised by unruly behaviour.

Police warned members of the public against participating in the said meetings as they risk being arrested.

“It has come to the attention of the Zimbabwe Republic Police that there are some individuals who are mobilising people to gather at certain public places without notifying the respective Regulating Authority in terms of section 24 of the Public Order and Security Act (Chap 11:17),” reads the statement.

“Members of the public should not be hoodwinked into participating in politically -inclined activities under the guise of church prayers in public places,” said police in the statement.

“In the same breath those who are planning and mobilising people to participate in unlawful gatherings are being warned to desist from such acts and comply with the law.

“Anybody found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested and dealt with according to the laws of the country.”

The police warning comes following recent MDC Alliance protests in Harare which led to the death of six people and destruction of property worth thousands of dollars.

In their statement, police said unsanctioned meetings have resulted in destruction of property and disruption of the free flow of traffic.

“We are therefore appealing to members of the public not to participate in unsanctioned gatherings which in most cases result in malicious damage to property, looting of property, interference with normal flow of traffic in central business districts and resultantly disturbs the maintenance of law and order by the police,” reads the police statement. — @nqotshili

