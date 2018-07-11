Don’t sideline people from Mat’land: First Lady

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

FIRST Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa yesterday challenged Government departments not to side-line people from Matabeleland region when rolling out development projects.

Addressing the elderly and disabled at Harvest House International Church in Bulawayo, Cde Mnangagwa said she was charmed by the warm reception she received from the city’s residents.

Thousands of elderly and disabled people turned out to meet the First Lady and the event was oversubscribed.

Some of the people had to listen to the First Lady’s address while sitting outside the church while others used the church’s auditorium on the First Floor.

The First Lady, who was on the Ground Floor, challenged Government departments not to side-line people from Matabeleland region when implementing projects.

She appealed to the Minister of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development Cde Sithembiso Nyoni to ensure that people from the region also benefit from the Women’s Bank loans facility.

“The Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development have introduced special financial inclusion facilities for all women including the elderly and the disabled. These are the women development funds and community development funds which should also benefit this region,” she said.

She urged Minister Nyoni to assist women and the disabled people involved in projects to access loans from the new bank.

The First Lady said she was aware of the challenges facing vulnerable people.

“I urge local authorities, hospitals, development partners, churches and the generality of Zimbabweans to dedicate resources and their time to the welfare of the elderly. It is pleasing to note that our Government is implementing the inclusivity policy and has adopted the motto of living no one behind,” she said.

“What this means is that in all its programmes, Government has committed itself to ensure that the welfare of all citizens, the elderly, those with disabilities are catered for.”

She condemned discrimination against disabled people saying some of them have proved to be astute in their positions.

After completing her address, the First Lady moved to greet people on the First Floor and those who were outside.

Minister Nyoni apologised for using a smaller venue saying they under-estimated the response from the elderly and disabled people who wanted to hear from the First Lady.

The First Lady said she was humbled by the overwhelming turnout.

“I was not sure whether or not the people of Bulawayo were going to accept me as their child but you have answered me by your turnout. You have shown that you love me and I’m humbled by this warm reception,” she said.

The First Lady later distributed hampers comprising a blanket, rice and sugar to the aged and disabled. — @nqotshili

