Minister grateful for ‘people-centred’ President

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is people oriented and action driven as evidenced by developmental projects that it has undertaken since coming to power, a Cabinet Minister said yesterday.

Women Affairs and Community Development Minister Cde Sithembiso Nyoni said this as she was introducing the First Lady Cde Auxilia Mnangagwa who was interfacing with the elderly and people living with disabilities in Bulawayo yesterday.

She appealed to the First Lady to thank the President on behalf of Zimbabweans for being a people centred leader.

Cde Nyoni said President Mnangagwa has broken with the past which was known for hurling insults instead of addressing people’s concerns.

“We’re not campaigning here but we are action driven as the new dispensation, a new dispensation that cares for people, that cares for the elderly and the disabled. And that is a fact and I want you to challenge me regarding this even after elections. These things will continue to happen,” said Cde Nyoni.

She said President Mnangagwa has been a beacon for peace, tolerance and forgiveness.

“President Mnangagwa has been preaching peace, unity and forgiveness. There isn’t anyone in Zimbabwe who watches television who doesn’t know how he was insulted and harassed by the former regime. He has however not talked about it. He is speaking about good things and development. He has taught us a forgiveness lesson that we should forgive each other,” she said.

Cde Nyoni outlined some of the achievements under President Mnangagwa’s administration which includes attracting investors to resuscitate National Railways of Zimbabwe, channelling funds towards the construction of Gwayi-Shangani Dam, the opening of the Women’s Bank among others.

“About 400 Bulawayo industries were shut down but now some of them are reopening. He has declared Bulawayo as a Special Economic Zone, he has created 70 000 jobs, When President Mnangagwa took over the country’s investment commitments were at just $4 billion but have now surpassed $16 billion,” said Cde Nyoni.

She said the President has also intervened in road rehabilitation programmes in cities by deploying the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development following shoddy works by local authorities.

Cde Nyoni said the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road was in progress.

She said in Matabeleland region, Government has also introduced the command livestock programme that is set to benefit many farmers.—@nqotshili

