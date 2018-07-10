Another top UK professor predicts victory for ED

Harare Bureau

A TOP UK professor — Stephen Chan — has predicted victory for Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa.

Professor Chan, who teaches African Political Thought at the SOAS University in London, feels the MDC-T is not positioned for victory on July 30.

“This one is going to be historic simply because of his (Mr Robert Mugabe) absence. But I think that his party and his successor President Mnangagwa will probably win,” said Professor Chan.

He said the MDC-T was dogged by squabbles ever since the death of its leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mr Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer in February this year.

“The opposition has not had a very good beginning to its campaign. It’s former leader died without anointing a successor; there have been all kinds of squabbles as to who that successor should be and their late start means that they may not be able to make up the headroom that Mnangagwa has been able to achieve.

“So without needing to cheat I think the ruling party is likely to win this particular election,” said Professor Chan.

He becomes the second UK scholar to predict victory for President Mnangagwa.

Professor Dianna Jeater made similar predictions about two months ago.

All surveys so far conducted have all pointed to victory by Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabweans vote on July 30, a first election in which Mr Robert Mugabe is not on the ballot paper.

Mr Mugabe reluctantly resigned last November after close to four decades in power.

His resignation followed Operation Restore Legacy by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

This was after Mr Mugabe had been captured by his young wife Grace and the G40 cabal.

The cabal conveniently used Mrs Mugabe to capture State power from the 94-year-old Mugabe, who faked vitality in public when in fact old age handicapped him from deligently running the Office of the President.

Like this: Like Loading...