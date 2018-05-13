Fear drives MDC rigging claims

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Professor Welshman Ncube-led MDC is already running scared ahead of the country’s harmonised elections claiming that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) decision not to go public about procuring ballot papers and indelible ink was a Zanu-PF way of rigging the elections.

Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba recently revealed that the security nature of the ballot paper and ink forced the electoral body not to tender publicly.

“The reason why we use this procedure for ballot paper and ink procurement is they have very specific quality, so if we do a public tender we are not going to guarantee the quality that we want and risk compromising security issues. Ink, for example, should be ink that can’t be tampered with. That is why we do what is called a direct purchase,” said Justice Chigumba.

However, in a statement yesterday, MDC spokesperson Mr Kurauone Chihwayi revealed that his party was running scared as the partners in the MDC Alliance made claims they were not substantiating.

“(Executive) Council noted that it is most likely that Zanu-PF is planning to rig the elections using the ballot paper and in this regard mandated the Standing Committee to work with Alliance partners in the MDC Alliance in doing everything possible to cause Zec and the Government to adopt a public ballot procurement process that is open, transparent, verifiable and subject to audit so that the ballot paper will not be manipulated to predetermine against the will of the people and the electoral outcome,” said Mr Chihwayi.

“Council requested the Standing Committee to make the issue of the procurement, printing, securing and distribution of the ballot paper the highest non-negotiable priority of the MDC Alliance.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has assured the world a free, fair and credible election and has even invited 48 international observers to monitor the country’s elections.

The opposition who are perennial losers in the country’s elections have become synonymous with making rigging claims every time they lose the country’s elections.

Prof Ncube’s party performed dismally in the 2013 elections resulting in the disintegration of the party.

Mr Chihwayi said the party has also selected candidates to represent it in the coming elections under the MDC Alliance.

The list of its candidates excludes the party’s former secretary general Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga who has been among the most vocal legislators in the existing crop of MPs.

He said the MDC also committed itself to conforming to the electoral code of conduct that was agreed on with Zanu-PF and MDC-T.

The code of conduct compels political parties to ensure that they do everything to prevent politically motivated violence during the election period.

“Council reaffirmed its demand for a palpably free, fair and credible election and reaffirmed the commitment of the party to the Code of Conduct for political parties worked on by the political parties represented in Parliament in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Election Commission,” Mr Chihwayi said.

“Council approved candidates for House of Assembly seats allocated to the party in terms of the MDC Alliance agreement and concluded by the provinces and districts as follows: Pilate Ndebele (Bulilima West), Maxwel Mthunzana (Lupane East), Mxolisi Ncube (Lupane West), Witness Khumalo (Tsholotsho North), Zenzo Mpofu (Tsholotsho South), Joyce Ndlovu (Gwanda North), Patrick Dube (Gwanda Central), Angilacala Ndlovu (Insiza South), David Coltart (Bulawayo East), Stella Ndlovu (Luveve),” said Mr Chihwayi.

Other MDC candidates include its secretary general Miriam Mushayi for Kuwadzana, Nimrod Lunga for Vungu, Edwin Mushoriwa for Dzivarasekwa and Thandiwe Mlilo for Mberengwa East.

In Chiredzi East MDC will be represented by Mr Kenias Donga, while Lovemore Zanawi will stand in Chiredzi South and Mr George Mudombo will run for Chivi Central MP.

Mr Osherd Mtunami will represent the party in Shurugwi South while Mr Nicholas Bwanyashuro will stand in Muzvezve and Francis Maseko will contest in Zvishavane-Runde constituency.

In Chegutu East the party will be represented by Moreblessing Charuma while Mr Godfrey Munyamana will run in Mutare North with Mr Jealous Munemero contesting in Buhera North.

In Mazowe South, the party will be represented by Ms Faith Chakwera while Tamary Chimanzi will contest in Mazowe West and Mr Boniface Mushore will run for MP in Mutoko North.

