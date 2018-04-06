870 Zanu-PF aspiring candidates submit CVs in Masvingo

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

A RECORD 870 Zanu-PF aspiring candidates in Masvingo have submitted their curriculum vitaes to contest in the party’s primary elections slated for May 5.

The aspiring candidates will battle it out for the right to represent the party as councillors, national assembly members and senators in the forthcoming harmonised elections set for July.

Victoria Junior School where the payment of subscription fees and registration of new electronic party cards was taking place was a hive of activity yesterday.

By late yesterday officials were still busy serving those who wanted to obtain the cards.

Provincial chairman, Cde Ezra Chadzamira, said there was an overwhelming response for this year’s election.

“We have a total of 870 aspiring candidates for council, national assembly and senatorial primary elections. This election has ignited a lot of interest from members as shown by an overwhelming response,” he said.

Cde Chadzamira said members were expected to pay their subscriptions fees, as some had defaulted for long.

“Yesterday aspiring candidates were making sure they paid up the subscription fees as a number of them had long stopped doing so. Most of them had last paid six years ago and yesterday they were paying $300 each. We are happy to see candidates paying as it shows that they appreciate the importance of this election and the party at large,” he said.

Coming to the disqualification of some aspiring candidates’ CVs, Cde Chadzamira said candidates were going to know their fate after the national directorate communicated the final list of successful candidates.

He said it was premature to tell whether some candidates were qualified or not, as the final vetting would be done by the national directorate.

“We have only made some recommendations on some of the aspiring candidates’ CVs. This is because some of them had pending disciplinary issues,” Cde Chadzamira said.

He said the party was expecting the final list of those who would have succeeded to stand in the primary elections to be known by end of next week.

This, he said, would give candidates ample time to campaign for the primary elections.

Sources said some of the members who had their CVs disqualified include Chiredzi national assembly members; Cdes Darlington Chiwa (Chiredzi West), Denford Masiya (Chiredzi East), Brigadier General Callistos Gwanetsa (Chiredzi South), Denford Mukwena (Chiredzi North), Mwenezi East’s Josbi Omar and Chivi South’s Cde Ephraim Gwanongodza. In Masvingo North, prominent cattle farmer, Cde Robert Makado, also fell out favour.

There are also prominent names who have also entered the race and they include the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira (Gutu South), Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando (Gutu Senatorial seat), former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president, Mr Callisto Jokonya (Gutu South) and former envoy to Brussels, Ambassador Jonathan Wutaunashe.

In Chivi North there is Major Clifford Mumbengegwi (Rtd) and property developer, Mr Collen Mharadzano.

Prominent lawyer and Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Paul Mangwana is eyeing the Chivi Central seat while former Officer Commanding Matabeleland North, Edmore Veterai, has submitted his CV to contest in Bikita South. Masvingo chartered accountant and businessman Mr Pascal Mudzikisi will also battle it out with the incumbent, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Rural Resettlement, Davis Marapira, among others. — @walterbmswazie3

