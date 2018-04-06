Zanu-PF steps up election preps, to launch manifesto

AuxiliaKatongomara, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF is set to unveil its 2018 election manifesto on April 14 as it moves a gear up in preparations for the forthcoming polls expected later this year.

Addressing party members during a commissariat rally in Nhwali, Gwanda South yesterday, the party’s National Commissar Lieutenant General (Rtd), Engelbert Rugeje, said the manifesto would outline the party’s vision and aspirations for the nation.

“Preparations for elections are going on well. Our manifesto if all goes well, we are going to have our launch on the 14th. The launch of the party manifesto means we are going a gear up. If we had been in gear one then we would be moving to gear two.

“The election date is closer so let’s be in the election spirit. I don’t know the date as yet, it’s known by one person, the President but let’s prepare for the elections,” he said.

Lt Gen Rugeje said the party had lost direction after it was hijacked by some youths and women without a revolutionary history.

He said all office holders and party members would be taught the party’s values and principles.

“Programmes from the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology are now there. We would like everyone in Zanu-PF and those that want to join that they will not get membership cards if they don’t do programmes on politics.

“Even if you have a lot of money you will have to go for seven days so that they instil principles and values, then we give you a T-shirt and party card because we will be speaking the same language,” said Lt Gen Rugeje.

“Some positions won’t be available in the coming period if you don’t have training from Chitepo School. For you to be a district chair you must have done a course so that we know you are capable of leading the people.”

He said programmes from the school would soon cascade down to the cells.

“We are going to have programmes that come to cells and everyone will be schooled. For you to be in the Central Committee you should have done a certain programme to understand the party principles,” Lt Gen Rugeje said.

He said President Mnangagwa would soon be visiting Matabeleland South Province after meeting people in Manicaland.

Turning to party regalia, Lt Gen Rugeje said the party was investing in ensuring that every party member gets new regalia.

“As for regalia, we have 15 million T-shirts, 15 million caps and some of them have already arrived. We also have two million wrappers (Zambias) for women. This year we want every party member to get at least three caps and three T-shirts.

We want to paint the country with our regalia such that out of every three people you meet, two will be in Zanu-PF party regalia,” he said.

Lt Gen Rugeje urged party members to chant party slogans that are progressive saying some slogans were no longer permitted.

“We no longer tolerate party slogans that say Pasi nanhingi. Party slogans must be progressive; they must promote unity and development. We want to preach unity through our slogans because violence is not physical but can also be through utterances. Insulting someone through slogans will not be tolerated, let’s be focused on building our party,” he said.

Lt Gen Rugeje explained that contrary to claims by some church groupings that the slogan Pasi nemhandu was provocative or attacking other parties, it was derived from the national anthem.

“Some churches are saying when we say Pasi nemhandu we are referring to People First or MDC. They say it incites violence but it’s not something we started as Zanu-PF, it’s part of our national anthem in Stanza four.

“In Shona tidzivirire nekumhandu dzose or (in Ndebele) Silivikele ezitheni zonke. We are simply following what’s in the national anthem which talks about enemies of the country that if you are an enemy of the country its there in the national anthem, saka pasi newe zve.What is bad about that? he said.

Lt Gen Rugeje explained the party guidelines for primary elections adding that there would be a national cell verification exercise from April 9 to 14.

Present at the rally were the Minister of State for Matabeleland South Province, Cde Abednico Ncube, Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, provincial chairman Cde Rabelani Choene as well as officials from the Commissariat department. — @AuxiliaK.

