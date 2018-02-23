Ex CBZ boss in air tickets storm

Daniel Nemukuyu, Harare Bureau

Former CBZ Holdings Limited group chief executive officer Mr Nyasha Makuvise has been dragged before the High Court for failing to pay for air tickets and service fees amounting to $12 766.

Mr Makuvise engaged the services of Traverze Travel (Private) Limited to book and pay for his air tickets in advance.

In terms of the agreement, Mr Makuvise was supposed to pay for the air ticket and services within seven days of ticketing.

Summons filed at the High Court on February 20 show that he did not make the payment as agreed.

The travel agent, through its lawyers Mutamangira & Associates, is claiming $12 766 plus interest.

Traverze is also seeking an order for costs against Mr Makuvise on a higher scale.

In May 2015, Mr Makuvise entered a verbal agreement with Traverze for the booking and provision of air tickets.

“The agreement was that the defendant would pay his tickets and service fees within seven days of ticketing,” reads the plaintiff’s declaration. “Plaintiff proceeded to use own resources to purchase air tickets on behalf of the defendant who then proceeded to fly to different destinations.

“In breach of the agreement and the plaintiff’s standard terms of business, the defendant failed, neglected or refused to pay for the air tickets and the service fees.”

Despite demand, it is claimed, Mr Makuvise has refused, neglected or failed to pay the outstanding debt.

