Pamushana tops in Masvingo A-Level results

PAMUSHANA High School in Bikita District, Masvingo Province has produced 30 pupils with 15 points in the 2017 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Advanced Level exams whose results were released last week.

According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education provincial snap survey, the school dislodged traditional academic powerhouses like Gokomere High in Masvingo and St Anthony’s in Zaka.

Pamushana High School, according to the ministry, also had a number of pupils who got more than 15 points.

St Anthony’s had 25 pupils who scored 15 points and above followed by Dewure with 14 pupils while Ndarama High, a day school in Masvingo City, produced 13 pupils with the same number of points.

Ndarama shares the fourth position with Gokomere after the school had the same number of pupils scoring the same number of points, to complete the province’s top five best 2017 A-Level examination results.

Silveira Mission in Bikita came sixth with 11 pupils with 15 points and above, Mukaro High and Gutu High in Gutu produced seven pupils each, with 15 points while Chibi in Chivi and Serima in Gutu complete the top 10 best schools with six pupils who have scored 15 points and more.

Provincial Education Director, Mr Zadius Chitiga said although the final analysis is yet to be done the province has performed exceptionally well in the A-Level examinations.

“We have just made a snap survey.

“The final analysis is yet to be done but generally, we took top position in the country and the national best pupil came from Dewure High School in Gutu. The whiz kid is called Tapiwa Marinda,” said Mr Chitiga.

Mr Chitiga said it was refreshing to note that there were emerging giants within the A-Level schools in the province.

“We have schools that were not performing well in the past but now they have beaten some traditional power houses.

“This shows every teacher is making an effort to improve level of education in the province,” he said.

